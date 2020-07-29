David Wayne Miller was born October 15, 1931 in Preston, Idaho at his Grandmother Johnson's home. He lived in Cedron, ID as a young child and moved to Logan, UT where he attended school through the fourth grade. He and his family then moved to Teton Valley. He was the oldest of seven sons born to Guelda Johnson and Fred Kenneth Miller. He passed peacefully from this life at his home in Pocatello, Idaho on July 25, 2020.
David served in the Northern States mission. Upon being released from his mission, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He and his brother, Ronald, served together as cryptographers in Germany.
David met his sweetheart in Pocatello. They were married and sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 3, 1956. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary next week.
David graduated from Idaho State University in 1958 with degrees in physics and math. He worked for the Department of Energy at INEL and designed nuclear reactors. He attended the University of Utah in mechanical engineering. He was employed by Ballif Engineering followed by Partner Steel. He later founded Miller and Hahn Associates, from which he retired.
David was a talented skier. He involved his entire family in the sport. Hiking and camping were frequent family adventures. These experiences created fond memories and instilled an appreciation of the outdoors for his family. David and Inge loved to travel. They were particularly fond of visiting Hawaii and Europe.
One of David's greatest loves was flying. He earned his student pilot's license in 1958. He was a private pilot with multi-engine and instrument rating certifications. He acted as the company pilot for Partner Steel. While attending school in Utah and while Inge worked the night shift at the hospital, it was not uncommon for David to gather his two little girls and brother, Ralph, for a quick flight to Driggs to visit his parents. It was as natural for his children to be in a plane as it was to be in a car. He flew well into his 70's and shared his passion of flight with all his children.
David is survived by his eternal companion, Inge; children, Judy Ann Floyd (Jock), Lise Sheppard (Archie), Heidi Wood (Adam), David Mark Miller and Scott Miller; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Encompass, particularly Marcia and Shawtay, for their compassion and dignity shown to our dad. Another special thank you goes to our brother, David, who took leave from work the past several months to help care for dad and support mom.
There will be a viewing held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
Graveside services will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at the Cedron Cemetery.
Please wear a mask.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
208-233-1500