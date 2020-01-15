|
|
Dawna Belle (Mossman) Bloxham, 96, of Pocatello, ID, passed away peacefully at her home on January 12, 2020.
Dawna was born on December 9, 1923, to Guy Mossman and Leota Belle Killingsworth in Conda, Idaho. She was the youngest child of the four in the family, her older siblings being Cleo, Wanda and Mossman. She grew up on a farm in Trail Canyon, three miles from Conda, and seven miles from Soda Springs, Idaho.
She attended school in Conda, Soda Springs, and Redondo Beach, California, graduating from Soda Springs High School in 1943. She was involved in a car accident in November 1939, and was in the hospital for two months, and recuperating for several months at home, putting her a year behind her graduating class in Soda Springs, and as a result, she attended her Junior year in California so she wouldn't have to see her peers graduating without her.
Dawna married George Simons in 1943 and moved to San Francisco, California. From this union came two sons, Rick and Floyd Simons, and a daughter, Leota (Suty) Simons. She and George later divorced and she moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1952. In 1955, Dawna married the love of her life, Bartlett (Dee) Bloxham, who loved and cared for her children as his own and later adopted Rick and Suty. Dee and Dawna extended their family by "adopting" dear friends. Some of whom were accepted as family are Linda and Bills Wells, of Oregon, Clive and Jane Chipman of Pocatello, and Kaleb Gibbs, of Pocatello.
Dawna was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Dawna is preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 55 years, Dee Bloxham; one son, Rick D. Bloxham; parents, Guy and Leota Mossman; her three siblings, Cleo (Cecil) Mossman, and Wanda Mossman (Hunter Twitchell); and a great-grandson, Casey Lynn Sealander. She is survived by her daughter, Suty (Floyd) Cameron; son, Floyd (Thelma) Simons; grandsons, Rick Jacob (Shantay) Bloxham, Kaleb Gibbs; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends will gather at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 for visitation and viewing from 10:00-11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow in the Arimo, Idaho Cemetery, where Dawna will lay to rest with her beloved husband and son.
In lieu of flowers, Dawna's request was to have donations made to SEICAA's Meals on Wheels Program, 641 N. 8th Avenue, Pocatello, ID 83201.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 15, 2020