I chose student because as a missionary in the Pennsylvania Harrisburg Mission I felt like a student of President Hansen. I learned so much about the gospel under his tutelage. It formed the foundation for my gospel knowledge and testimony that has benefited me throughout my life. President Hansen was the kindest, most loving man I have known. I can’t imagine having another mission president. I loved him like a father. I am grateful that I was able to see him at our last mission reunion. I can’t wait for the “next” mission reunion in the next life. Many hugs for the Hansen family. I have fond memories of you all, especially Sister Hansen. Your family was a great example to me. I feel very blessed that I was able to serve with you in the Pennsylvania Harrisburg Mission. Many wishes for your peace and comfort at the loss of this wonderful man.

Amy Graff Baldwin

Student