Dean Wacaster, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home in Idaho Falls.



Dean was born February 15, 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho to Earl and Wanda Curtis Wacaster. He was raised in the Pingree and Thomas areas and attended schools in the Snake River School District.



He married Sharon Packer on October 6, 1967 in Pocatello. Sharon preceded him in death on August 10, 2016.



Dean farmed with his father in Pingree, then for Mike Van Orden later in his life. His career was spent working for the Street Department of the City of Pocatello beginning in 1965, then he retired in 2000.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Dean was a member of the Moose Club in Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, playing pinochle, and gambling in Fort Hall and Jackpot. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.



Dean is survived by his daughter, Marlana (Dennis) Hayden of Ammon; his brothers, Don (Karan) Wacaster of West Valley UT and Vern (Juanita) Wacaster of Pocatello; his sisters, Bernice (LaVerl) Noreen of Rigby and and Kathleen Reese of Pocatello; his grandchildren, Dashia (Justin) Ward, Dakota (JanaLee) Chavez, Madison (Lance) Haag; and great grandchildren, Payzlee, Emersyn, Journee, Malik and Remee.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; brothers, Robert, Floyd and Victor; and sister, Wanda Harris; and great great granddaughter Ryleeann.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Thomas LDS Church. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again for one hour prior to the service at the church.



