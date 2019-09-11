|
DeAnn Jensen Clark passed away on September 4, 2019, in Draper, UT. She was born on July 16, 1942, to M. Rex Jensen and Emily Roberts Jensen in Richfield, Utah.
A bright and talented student, DeAnn lived as an exchange student in Turkey for 9 months through the International 4-H Youth Exchange Program. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1960 and received her bachelor's degree in Education from Utah State University in 1964.
DeAnn taught 3rd grade in both Salt Lake City and Pocatello. Following her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher in Pocatello.
DeAnn married James Edward Clark on June 5, 1976, in Tremonton, Utah. They are the parents of two children, James (Jimmy) Rex and Melanie Ann. DeAnn was a devoted mother as well as an advocate for her autistic son throughout her life. She was an active member of the Idaho Autism Association and received the Parent of the Year award in 1990.
Above all DeAnn loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, spoiling them with her love and support.
She is survived by her children James Rex Clark, Midvale, UT, and Melanie King, Herriman, UT; four grandchildren: Emily, Clara, Grant, and Gwen King; also survived by her three brothers: Robert (Sharon) Jensen; Richard (Carol) Jensen, and Michael (Linda) Jensen.
Preceded in death by her husband James and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Garland Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019