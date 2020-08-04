Dee was born June 3, 1951. His mom Lois and dad Rene brought him home to meet his older brothers Bryan and Stan. The family was soon complete with little sisters Josie and Gloria. As a child he went to school in Pocatello and was a hard worker, shoveling snow, mowing lawns and moving pipe. After Dee graduated from Poky HS in 1969, he got a job with Idaho Bumper and Chrome so he could build and chrome his life-long love, his 1946 HD Knucklehead. In the seventies "Dee Burger" made great friends and memories on runs with his EMC brothers. In 1980 Dee bought and ran Idaho Bumper and Chrome in Chubbuck. He was a hardworking, honest person and made many life-time friends and business associates during the time he owned the shop. In the 1990's Dee bought the 1956 Chevy race car known as "Captain Crunch" which he raced, learned about drag racing and made many life long friends. Dee raced until the drag strip closed down. Dee loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile, race, camping, traveling and riding dirt bikes. Dee unexpectedly passed away at his home on March 19th 2020 with his wife there. He is survived by his brother Stan (Marilyn), sister Gloria, his wife of 42 years Valerie. Dee's children Paula, Nathan, Amanda and Cory (Kristy). Grandchildren Justin, Samantha, Benjamin, Cody and Alice. Many nieces and nephews that he loved. He was preceded in death by his mother Lois, father Rene, brother Bryan and sister Josie. Please join family, and friends for food, drink, fond memories, laughter and tears. "Dee" day will be August 8, 2020 between the hours of 12-5 pm. at Raymond Park in Pocatello.



