Delpha Stoddard Beck, 89, of Blackfoot, Idaho, peacefully passed away March 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.



Delpha was born January 20, 1930, the sixth of sixteen children to Wilfred Henry and Ireta Winward Stoddard in Shelley, Idaho. Delpha spent her childhood growing up on the family farm, working alongside her siblings. She attended school in Shelley, graduating from Shelley High School in 1948. While in school she met classmate, Don Hancock Beck. Don and Delpha were married on May 7, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple. To this union were born five sons and two daughters. In 1952, Don and Delpha moved their family to Salt Lake City, Utah. Being lovers of Idaho, the family moved back to Blackfoot and have resided there for over 61 years.



Delpha was a full-time loving mom who took care of her seven children devotedly. Delpha always put her family's needs before her own, exemplifying selflessness and service her entire life. Delpha continued the tradition of care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passing on her wisdom and love.



Delpha was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and labored in many callings she enjoyed throughout the years.



Delpha is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Hancock Beck; her children Don Jr. (Michelle) Beck of Lewiston, ID; Dee (Candace), Wesley (Suzette), Vickie and Cleve Beck of Blackfoot, ID and Cindy (Kip) Motta of Fish Haven, ID; 29 grandchildren and 77 great-grandchildren. Siblings Violet Cox of Hamilton, MT; Connie Bumgarner of Firth; Dennis (LaRue) Stoddard of Shelley; Alta Louise Stoddard of Pocatello; Fred (Sandra) Stoddard of Idaho Falls and Martin (Linda) Stoddard of Woodville; along with many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by son, Michael Jordy Beck; her parents and siblings Dewaine Stoddard, Florence Johansen, Jay Stoddard, Charles Amos Stoddard, Darlene Quinn, Lorene Hutchens, Neta Nelson, Floyd Stoddard and Merlin Stoddard.



Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home with interment following at the Blackfoot Grove City Cemetery, Bishop Dave Barlow will be conducting. The family will meet with friends from 6pm to 8pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to services.



The Family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Solace Hospice for their months of wonderful, compassionate service.