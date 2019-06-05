Denzil (Denny) Hubbard Hillebrant, 83, passed away on Thurs. May 30, 2019. Denny was born September 8, 1935 in Pocatello, Idaho and was raised by his mother Mildred Julia Hubbard Hillebrant and father Tidal Oliver Hillebrant. He grew up in downtown Pocatello on Arthur Street, attending local schools.



In 1954 he married Merrilyn Dawn Briscoe and left to serve in the U. S. Army. After an honorable discharge he returned home to work and raise a family of six children. Denny and Merrilyn later divorced.



Denny was always very motivated and worked hard his whole life. At age 10 he began working for Maple Leaf Dairy, processing and delivering milk on Saturdays and in the summer. He also delivered newspapers on the same block where he would someday own and operate Martin Furniture. Throughout his life he worked various other jobs in sales and management. He reluctantly retired after working as an agent with Gate City Real Estate at the age of 81, always rising early for coffee with his friends, then straight to work.



He was a friendly and happy man who loved his children and valued friendships. He loved Pocatello and was involved with various service organizations, holding many leadership positions, always attending and supporting meetings and activities. He was generous and kind, giving of his time and resources to many in need through the years.



Denny is survived by his six children, Joylene Quick (Kevin), Wade (Tonja), Craig, Sandra Waldron (Mike), Brenda and Julie; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on June 5, 2019