Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Shaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana C. Shaeffer


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana C. Shaeffer Obituary
Diana Carol Shaeffer, age 20, of McCammon, Idaho, passed away in her sleep on September 20, 2019. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on October 4, 1998 to Ronald Brett Shaeffer and Marcella Ann Hettinger Shaeffer.

Diana was a caring and loving person. She loved to befriend anyone around her. Among her hobbies, Diana loved camping and caring for animals.

Diana was engaged to Chase Coburen. Diana is survived by her parents, Ronald and Marcella of Idaho Falls, Idaho; four brothers; one sister; and a son, Khyler David Blainey.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5th at the Central Christian Church, 918 East Center, Pocatello, with Rev. Roger Bray, officiating.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.