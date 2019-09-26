|
|
Diana Carol Shaeffer, age 20, of McCammon, Idaho, passed away in her sleep on September 20, 2019. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on October 4, 1998 to Ronald Brett Shaeffer and Marcella Ann Hettinger Shaeffer.
Diana was a caring and loving person. She loved to befriend anyone around her. Among her hobbies, Diana loved camping and caring for animals.
Diana was engaged to Chase Coburen. Diana is survived by her parents, Ronald and Marcella of Idaho Falls, Idaho; four brothers; one sister; and a son, Khyler David Blainey.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5th at the Central Christian Church, 918 East Center, Pocatello, with Rev. Roger Bray, officiating.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 26, 2019