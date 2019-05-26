Clara "Diane" Stoddard Lloyd, 83, of Grace, passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home in Grace. She was born December 9, 1935, the daughter of M. Frank Stoddard and Melva Smith Stoddard.



She was raised and educated in the Grace area, graduating from Grace High School in 1954. Diane Married the love of her life, Merrill Hall Lloyd, August 7, 1954 in Grace. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple.



Diane and Merrill farmed and ranched together for many years; this was her favorite thing. They were partners and best friends in everything they did. She cared for Merrill through sickness, injuries, and many surgeries. She loved her family and took great pride in their accomplishments. She loved to hear about all of their adventures. Diane was an avid Jazz fan. She was a secretary for the Gem Valley Grain Growers, and then worked for Sanders Furniture until her retirement in 2013.



Diane is survived by her children; Patti and Steve Findley and Brett S. Lloyd, all of Pocatello; eight grandchildren, Danielle and Sheldon Mansfield, Heather and Justin Howe, Ashlee and Joe Fitzen, Jenny and Dave Webb, Megan and Jude Walsh, Kelly Lloyd, Wade and Nicole Lloyd, and Melissa and Ryan Nielsen; 27 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband.



Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Friends may call at the Stake Center Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at the Grace Cemetery.



Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019