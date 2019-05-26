Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace LDS Stake Center
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Grace LDS Stake Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace LDS Stake Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Lloyd


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Lloyd Obituary
Clara "Diane" Stoddard Lloyd, 83, of Grace, passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home in Grace. She was born December 9, 1935, the daughter of M. Frank Stoddard and Melva Smith Stoddard.

She was raised and educated in the Grace area, graduating from Grace High School in 1954. Diane Married the love of her life, Merrill Hall Lloyd, August 7, 1954 in Grace. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple.

Diane and Merrill farmed and ranched together for many years; this was her favorite thing. They were partners and best friends in everything they did. She cared for Merrill through sickness, injuries, and many surgeries. She loved her family and took great pride in their accomplishments. She loved to hear about all of their adventures. Diane was an avid Jazz fan. She was a secretary for the Gem Valley Grain Growers, and then worked for Sanders Furniture until her retirement in 2013.

Diane is survived by her children; Patti and Steve Findley and Brett S. Lloyd, all of Pocatello; eight grandchildren, Danielle and Sheldon Mansfield, Heather and Justin Howe, Ashlee and Joe Fitzen, Jenny and Dave Webb, Megan and Jude Walsh, Kelly Lloyd, Wade and Nicole Lloyd, and Melissa and Ryan Nielsen; 27 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Friends may call at the Stake Center Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at the Grace Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now