HELLO WALLS: My name is Don Darwin Frasure. I was born September 13, 1939 to Robert Frasure and Gertrude Hall Frasure. As a young boy I helped raise milk cows and around 250 chickens in Gibson and Kimball Idaho. I used to ride my horse named Chub to the Snake River and rode a cow named White in the pasture so all of the other cows would follow to the barn. I attended grade school in Shelly and Tyhee then Alameda and finally Pocatello high school. At the age of 17 I decided to enlisted in the United States Navy for 4 years. I proudly served in Okinawa Japan, Australia, Hawaii, Guam, San Diego and the Philippines. I was a signalman/encoder. In 1960 our ship the USS Ammen DD 527 was struck by the USS Collett DD 730 in dense fog off the coast of Newport Beach. 11 of my shipmates lost their lives. This was a hard thing to carry throughout life. I have to say some of the best years of my life were in the United States Navy. In bootcamp I was very proud to be a Blue Jacket and honored to carry the ceremony sword during march time. After my service time I worked construction and broke many bones riding in rodeos. I entered ISU police academy and later won the vote to become Chief of Police in Chubbuck, Idaho. I later moved to Boise where I worked as an Iron Worker and enjoyed raising and racing horses at Les Bois race track. I purchased ten acres in Kuna Idaho where I lived for 28 years. At this time my love for my Dad and Mother ran deep. I was able to take care of them while living on my ten acres. My dad passed away in 1995 and Mom moved into my home. She took care of me by keeping my belly full of biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, sop and biscuits, sauerkraut and pickled corn! I in turn shared her life, I loved her and made sure her health needs were met. Now that we are reunited! I can once again hear her call out, 'How's my little Feller today". HaHa.
I'm thankful for the memories with my daughters Paula and Sheila and son Wade. The many adventures of places they were at, Grand babies being born, time spent on my porch or LAUNDRY ROOM (My Man Cave), couch or living in my home. The phone calls, football parties, family get-togethers and many memories made and shared with me as their Dad. You all made me proud! I may have ran a four wheeler into the fence irrigating and maybe set some hay on fire while burning weeds. The Kuna fire department got to know me over the years. Tehehe. I sold the property nearly two years ago where a charter school now stands. After I sold, my wife from years ago, graciously
took me in. You may know her as an Angel caregiver, Sharon K. Frasure. I am truly a Blessed man to be included in her many patients she helped to go home to the BIG Man in the Sky. Thank you my Grandaughter Alisha for being there and for me and keeping me in line. You were one of the only ones who could call me out and keep me straight, Until the next time. Thank you Amber my Granddaughter, you were an answer to our prayers at the moment we needed you most. Scott Reeves, I always enjoyed our BBQ's and I will forever be with you on each boat ride that you take. Justin, each time that you sharpen a knife, apply those skills to your life and remember me. Faith my memories of you making biscuits and gravy will forever be in my heart and mind. To Tom Frasure and my Buddy Bishop both of whom made my life lets say very Adventuresome! I'm Home with you know, bottoms up! Milt and Maxine you gave me a heck of a place to run away too where heaven met earth on the mountain. I thank my entire family for loving me, visiting me and being there for me. This cowboy never liked funerals so at my request, I wish to be cremated and set free in the wind on a Sunny day. My family will have a celebration of my rodeo called life at a later date. I do have a recent favorite song by William Michael Morgan called "MISSING" give it a listen! My entry fees are paid where the grass grows green and stirrups high. Let this eight second ride begin! ARIGATO.... I leave behind my beautiful Angel Sharon Frasure whom I still call my wife. My children Wade Lowry, Paula Frasure and Sheila (Matt) curtis. My Grand children Amber (Robert) Tuck, Alisha (Jason) Mackrill, Scott (Jennifer) Reeves, Justin, Faith, Talisha, Zackary and Kiana. My Great Grandchildren Natasha, Dillon, Shyann, Wylie and my little Miss Holly. As well as my niece Celia Ann and my dog Jasper. Preceding me to heaven was a brother
Sherman, 2 sons Darwin and Mike, my sister Joy and my parents. SEMPER FORTIS MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY HOOYAH NON SIBI SED PATRIAE, ALWAYS COURAGE - BATTLE CRY AND NOT FOR SELF BUT FOR COUNTRY! Thank you Tonya and Debbie Hunziker for your happy outlook and loving Sharon the way you do. God Bless you Debbie - Jerry Emery and Grandma Nora thanks you for being my friends. I would like to thank First Horizon Home Health
and Hospice, Kim, Angelica, Bree, Derik, Marty, Stephanie and last but not least Miss Sarah (SWABBIE) Thank you for helping me remember my proud days. May God Bless you and I will be looking out for you. FAIR WINDS AND
FOLLOWING SEAS AND LONG MAY YOUR JIB DRAW! Thank you Wilks funeral home for loving my family. When you pass through that pasture gate, I'll watch you from the other side; The prairie's yours now, yours to roam, to frolic, play and ride. I'll never let you leave my site - there's too much of you inside. When you pass through that pasture gate that sky will be so blue. Those clouds will billow soft and white and I'll still be watching you. When you pass through the pasture gate your smile will shine so true, and the joy you feel will be so warm when God is hugging you. When you pass through that pasture gate don't worry about me; you taught me all I need to know to flourish strong and free. When you pass through that pasture gate look back and you will see I have lived free, I have lived strong and you'll be proud of me. When you pass through that pasture gate, your soul will be restored; You'll praise
the Lord with leaps and bounds, your pain will be no more. When you pass through that pasture gate, God's arms will open wide and he will take better care of you than I could on this side. But one day soon, I'll saddle up and to the fence I'll ride and I'll pass through that pasture gate and see you on the other side. Poem by: grandson Jason Mackrill.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 16, 2020