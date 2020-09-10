1/1
Don Fagnant
1932 - 2020
Alfred Donald Fagnant was born at home Easter Sunday, March 27th, 1932 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Alfred Paul "Dick" Fagnant and Daisy Mary Bell Fagnant.

Don loved to fish, camp, and hunt; passions he had all of his life. Don attended school in Lava where he graduated in 1951. He was drafted in 1952 into the US Marine Corp during the Korean War, and honorably discharged in 1954. Don met Susan Ritzman and they were married June 2nd, 1958 in Lava Hot Springs. Early on, Don worked various construction jobs around the area before retiring from ISU. He enjoyed going for rides, and also watching his grandchildren's various activities.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his son Paul Donald Fagnant, his daughter MarySu, his parents, his sisters Fern, Cecelia, Della, and brother Paul.

He is survived by his sister Pauline, his daughters Donna (Curtis) Ozburn and Jeanie (Mike) Lloyd, his son Travis Fagnant, 9 Grandchildren, and 17 Great Grandchildren.

He was a life-time resident of Lava Hot Springs and died peacefully at his home on September 7th, 2020.

Graveside services will be Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at Noon at the Lava Hot Springs cemetery.

Condolences and memories of Don can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
