"SARGE" Born February 28th, 1944 in Kimberly, Nevada to Charles C Johnson and Helen Burch Johnson.
Papa Don peacefully passed from this earth on February 23rd, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in Death by his parent Charles C Johnson, and Helen Burch and his brothers in arms.
Don is survived by his Sisters Judy (Darrell) Holm and Linda (Dan) Kordula, his children: Rachael Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Zack (Jessica) Johnson, Melissa (George) Bolander, Sierra (Chad) Cada. His Grandchildren Lexie (Goob) Jensen, Haiden Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Harley Johnson, Kimber Johnson, Tommy Wettstein, Rowdy Johnson, Wylie Johnson, Rowan Cada, and great-grandchildren, Joshua and Addie. All of whom will miss him dearly.
His services will be Saturday February 29, 2020, at the Jericho hall in Montpelier, Idaho. Visitation from 12-1 and memorial service will start at 1 p.m.
Continuing the spirit of Dons charity, an account has been set up at Advantage Plus Credit Union and the funds will be donated to youth in need.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 26, 2020