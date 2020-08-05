Don Russell "Russ" Knapp, passed away on June 20, 2020, he was born on December 11, 1954 to Don & Joyce Knapp in Pocatello, Idaho. Russ was the oldest of 3 kids with a younger brother, Kerry, and sister, Cindy.
Russ is survived by his son, Ryan (Mary), daughter, Katie (Nick), five grandchildren (Molly, Emily, Izzy, Paul and Anthony), sister, Cindy (Steve) Jones and brother, Kerry, and several nephews. He is preceded in death by both his mom and dad.
Russ will be interned with his parents at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise in a private family ceremony. A memorial and reception celebrating Russ' life will occur Saturday, August 8th at 1:00pm, 2811 W. State Street in Eagle. Those who wish may view his full life sketch and share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
.