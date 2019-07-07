Donna was born in Rigby, Idaho, in 1924 to Margaret and Sim Fell. Her family moved to Pocatello when she was young. In 1947, she married Harold E. Grooms, and they had four children: Kathy Wilson, Lee Grooms (Joyce), Linda Winetrout (Jerry), and Susan Buchanan.



Donna was a member of the Southern Baptist church for 65 years. Donna was the Women's Auxiliary President for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and she and Harold were very active in VFW events. She worked in the Idaho State University Technical School cafeteria with her sisters, Helen Seibert and Doris Ranstrom, and her mother, Margaret Satterfield. After ISU, she went to work in the office of Eddie's Bakery, until the company relocated. She then worked at Washington Elementary School, where she retired. She loved working in the cafeteria and being around the children every day.



Harold died in 1985, and Donna spent the next 34 years enjoying time with her sisters and her family. She was an amazing grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held in her honor at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Pocatello, at 11:AM on July 26, 2019, with a celebration of life to follow.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com



208-232-0542 Published in Idaho State Journal on July 7, 2019