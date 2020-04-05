|
|
Donnas sweet spirit left us on March 9 2020. She left this world a much better place , with her years of caring service to others.Donna never missed an opportunity helping anyway she could , always doing so with her beautiful ever present smile . That smile was a gift to everyone she met ,and stayed with her up to her last days.
Donna Marie Bills was born in a small home in Ucon Idaho . She cherished her years growing up with her siblings, brother Bud , and sisters Sherry and Connie. They all have always had a great love for one another still do to this day. Mom spent her youth growing up in Idaho Falls, and loved to share her fond memories of friends and fun times they had. She met her life long love Dix at one of the many dances and activities ,she enjoyed going to. They married on March 11th 1950 and went on to create a happy life together. They had three children David , Dan and eleven years later a daughter Lori.
After Dix retired from the Union Pacicfic RR , they loved to travel , enjoying their time together exploring the country.
Over the years Donna held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she was a life long member of the Beta Sigma Phi , where she also had many different jobs . Mom has volunteered countless hours for both Bannock memorial and Pocatello regional hospitals.Always enjoying the friendships and memories that came along with each one of those activities.
You are deeply missed never forgotten and always loved sweet mom. Fly free until we meet again ...
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 5, 2020