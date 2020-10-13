DONNA SUE STOLL PARRISH, 88, returned to her Heavenly Home on 10 Oct. 2020 (10/10/2020). She was born 12 Sept. 1932 in Pocatello, Bannock County, Idaho to Friedrich "Fred" Paul Stoll and Corrine Goaslind Stoll. She attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in the class of 1950. She attended Idaho State University majoring in business education and did additional studies at the National University of Mexico in Mexico City. She also became a licensed Real Estate Agent.
She met her future spouse, Kent J. Parrish, on the bus route in junior high school, and then married him on 21 Dec. 1955, while attending Idaho State University. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She traveled with her husband for two years in the army in California, Virginia and Dugway, Utah. After this time the couple returned to Pocatello to make it their permanent home.
Sue's professional experience as a businesswoman included managing the office for Parrish Architects and several other family corporations, with an emphasis on property management. She also worked for Garrett Freight Lines early in their marriage, and later for EG&G at the INEL Site as an Executive Secretary.
She enjoyed traveling and went to Europe six times, including one trip with her husband and five daughters in 1973, and once to Romania with a daughter to pick up an adopted grandson in 1999, as well as to Croatia with family to pick up a grandson from his mission for their Church in 2000. Other areas of travel included all 50 U.S. States, several provinces in Canada and Mexico, as well as Israel, Jordan, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, etc.
Her hobbies included: Reading, Gardening, Teaching in Church, helping with family and community functions, and politics. She served several years as Chairman of the Land Use Commission of Chubbuck, Idaho, and as Vice-Chairman of the Republican party in Bannock County, Idaho, and held several state and local offices in the Idaho Federation of Republican Women. She served as President of the local PTA organizations four times. She was President of the Pocatello Music Club, and held other state offices in the Idaho Federation of Music Clubs, which included hosting the National Federation in Sun Valley in 1974. Sue has always enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews of the families that lived close.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in positions of Visiting Teacher, Stake Primary President, Young Women's President, Young Women's Leader, Girl's Camp Director, Sunday School Teacher, Relief Society Teacher, Primary Teacher with her husband for the 4-year-old children, Music Leader and Chorister, etc. She served as a Stake Missionary before she was married, and served with her husband Kent as a Missionary Couple from 1991-1992 in the California Oakland Mission Home. They again served together in the Idaho Falls Temple as Temple Workers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother, William J. Stoll, and a grandchild, Rachel Burton. She is survived by her brother, Fred E. (Dona) Stoll of Pocatello, Idaho; her 5 daughters Kendra (Dave) Burton of Salt Lake City, Utah; Jan (Alan) Frew of Boise, Idaho; Lynne Parrish Foster of Pocatello, Idaho; Carla (Kym) Aylworth of Boise, Idaho; and Deborah (Karl) King of St. George, Utah. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, (including spouses) and many, many nieces and nephews.
