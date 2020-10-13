1/
Donna Sue Parrish
1932 - 2020
Donna Sue Parrish, 88, passed away on October 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, Oct 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck. A viewing will be held from 11-12:30 pm on Friday, prior to the service, as well as from 6-8 pm on Thursday, Oct 15 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Masks will be required for the service and viewings. A live stream of the Friday service will be available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com under Donna's tribute page for anyone who cannot attend.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
