Doreen Coffin Smith, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully December 3rd, at the age of 94, in her home surrounded by her family. Doreen was the queen of her home, a master homemaker, and a true matriarch when it came to keeping her family warm, safe, well fed and feeling loved. It was fitting that she was able to pass beyond this life's veil in her bed, surrounded by those who cherished and adored her tiny but mighty stature.Doreen was born March 14th, 1926, to Leland and Emily Wakely at the robust weight of 4 lbs 11 oz. In lieu of a crib, she was placed in a Buster Brown shoebox and kept warm by being lightly toasted in the bread warmer of the wood burning oven. We feel this is where her love for fashion & desire to always have her home a few degrees warmer than usual may have started. Doreen attended Poky High and worked as a telegram and mailrunner for Union Pacific Railroad. She earned the nickname "Tiny" as she rode a large mens' bicycle to do her deliveries. Everyone loved getting a delivery & a smile from Tiny. During WWII, she served her country by working as a Donut Dolly, where she served donuts & coffee & danced with servicemen at the local airport.In 1946 she met Guy Smith, a returned Navy veteran on a blind date. During their 2nd date, he proposed and they were married weeks later. They had three daughters, Susie Smith, Shannon Toi and Teri Lyn to complete their family. She loved to dote on her Guy and girls. She and Guy served as PTA president together at Lewis & Clark Elementary for several years. They also were standouts on the dance floor during their time as members of the Arthur Murray Dance Club.For 43 years she helped Guy run Roy's Western Wear in downtown Pocatello on Center St. She loved traveling to trade shows & would help him cook a free breakfast on opening hunting day every year for the local hunters at the store. Her green thumb was well known around town as she was a four time recipient of the Golden Arrow Award for her immaculate yard. She also loved a good book, was an excellent baker and chef and made sure her grandchildren and great grandchildren were never disappointed by an empty cookie jar.On their 67th anniversary, Doreen and Guy were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. It was a day that her family will remember as one of the best ever with her, as she danced, sang & laughed like she was a 20 year old blushing bride.Her grandchildren loved to learn her cooking secrets, help her plant flowers, discuss books and recipes and measure their growth patterns against her towering height of 4'11'. A trip to grandma's house was not complete without a drink of her special Tang and no holiday meal was a celebration without her strawberry jam. She was our tiny grandma, but her love, sass, giggle and dance moves were larger than life. She was a blessing to everyone and shared a special bond with each one of her granddaughters and great grandchildren, somehow making each one feel like her favorite.She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Emily Wakely Coffin and stepfather, Jake Empey. Also by her brother Glen Coffin and inlaws Guy H. Smith Sr. and Thelma & Ken Perdue and lastly by son in law Robert Rupp.She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Guy H. Smith Jr., sister Lou Jones Peterson, daughters: Susie (Robert) Rupp, Shannon (Gary) Merrill, and Teri Lyn Smith. Also by grandchildren: Shantel (BJ) Stinger, Mecinna (Jared) Price, Jodi (Sean) McHugh, Cassia (William) Myers, Hailey (Kevin Fay) Merrill. Her 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild will miss her dearly.Doreen's life will be celebrated Dec 11th at 11:00 am during a family ceremony at Colonial Funeral Home. A graveside dedication will take place afterwards at Mountain View Cemetery. We are thankful for the pure love she shared, the true friendship she offered, & the sweet spirit that she left with us in our hearts.