Doreen Young, Pocatello, passed away, October 31, 2020.
She was born February 12th, 1936 as the eldest daughter of Ernest William and Hilda Mae Self. Doreen was just 6 years old when Germany was bombing England. She completed her schooling at 16 then worked as a seamstress sewing uniforms for servicemen.
She met Sergeant Byron Appleman at a USO dance. They married and headed to the US. Pennsylvania was where her only child, Stephen Appleman was born. They later divorced. She met and married Lee Young and headed West. Pocatello has been her home since.
Doreen spent many years helping with animals, fostering, and re-homing many while keeping several over the years. She volunteered with PAWS, the Veterans home, and the Salvation Army. She liked keeping busy.
Doreen is survived by: her son, Stephen; step-children: Fred (Dorisanne) Young, and Jane Hanks; a brother, John (Diane) Self of England; and a sister, Sheila Sendall of Australia.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no services at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, to continue Doreen's fight for animals, support a rescue group in your area.
