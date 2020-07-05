1/1
Dori Jo Hawkins
1963 - 2020
Dori Jo Hawkins, 57, of Pocatello passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1963 to Marsha Rose and Rodney John Eastvold in Pocatello, Idaho.

Dori Jo was raised in Pocatello and attended Pocatello High School.

She married Roger Hawkins on June 28, 1986. They were blessed with two children - Amber Rose and Steven Cash; raising them in Pocatello.

Dori Jo loved camping, fishing, hunting, and doing crafts. She loved to go on family camping trips to Palisades and Twin Lakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marsha and Rodney Eastvold.

Dori Jo is survived by her two children and their families, daughter, Amber Rose Jimenez, and her fiance, Emmanuel Jaimes; grandson, Carlos and upcoming grandson, Julian of Pocatello; son, Steven Cash Hawkins of Pocatello; and grandson, Jerum; siblings, Troy (Vicki) Eastvold of Pocatello, Trent (Kelli) Eastvold of Blackfoot and Dana (Brad) Fairchild of Middleton, ID.

There will be a Celebration of Life announced later in the year.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
