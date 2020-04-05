|
|
Doris Faye DeBelle was born on March 21, 1944 in Piedmont, Kansas to Howard and Eula Bolson. She was the third child of six. She grew up in Missouri, Kansas and moved to California where she spent most of her life. Doris moved to Pocatello 13 years ago.
Doris loved to read westerns, science fiction and romance novels. She was a wonderful cook and loved to try out new recipes. She also made beautiful crocheted items.
Doris is survived by her children, Adrienne, William, Michael, Melanie and Christopher. She had ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren who loved her very much.
Doris passed away on March 31, 2020 following an extended illness at her home with her loving family surrounding her. She was a great mother and grandmother and will be missed by all of us
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 5, 2020