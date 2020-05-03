Doris Manning passed away in her home April 29, 2020, surrounded with love. She was born November 17, 1936 Harrisville, Utah, the third of ten children of John and Alva Hardy. She lived on the family dairy farm in Bear River City, Utah until she graduated high school. When she was in high school, Mel Manning began picking up milk from the farm. They were married in 1955 and enjoyed 63 years of adventures and misadventures together. After they married, they lived briefly in Fort Monroe, Virginia while he was in the Army. There, she worked for the phone company and ran the elevator at JC Penney. They returned to Utah in 1958 and lived in Brigham City where Doris worked at Box Elder County Bank and started her career as a travel agent. They moved to Pocatello in 1966 and she paused her career to raise her two children. She returned to her career as a travel agent in 1985 and went on to manage a local travel agency. In 1991, she retired to help raise her grandchildren.
She had a generous spirit and always made sure that people felt welcome in her home, her family and anyone who was lucky enough to be able to spend time there. She never backed down from a fight when she believed she was right, which was always. She loved spending time snowmobiling, waterskiing, and camping and was an avid walker. She always talked more around the campfire than at home. She seemed to relax when up in the mountains. She also enjoyed working in her yard, growing flowers and a large vegetable garden. But her favorite thing by far was spending time with her grandkids. She was very involved in their lives, spending a lot of time on adventures with them -- she would help build a fort and then climb right in to play when it was finished.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Manning, her parents,
and three siblings. She is survived by her children, Stacie (TJ) Clark and Jason (Mistie) Manning, four grandchildren, Charissa Brammer, Ainsley (Jordan) Cotter, Lane Brammer, and Naomi Manning, and one beloved great-grandchild, Jasper Cotter.
The family will celebrate her life with stories and laughter later this summer when we are able to gather. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
She had a generous spirit and always made sure that people felt welcome in her home, her family and anyone who was lucky enough to be able to spend time there. She never backed down from a fight when she believed she was right, which was always. She loved spending time snowmobiling, waterskiing, and camping and was an avid walker. She always talked more around the campfire than at home. She seemed to relax when up in the mountains. She also enjoyed working in her yard, growing flowers and a large vegetable garden. But her favorite thing by far was spending time with her grandkids. She was very involved in their lives, spending a lot of time on adventures with them -- she would help build a fort and then climb right in to play when it was finished.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Manning, her parents,
and three siblings. She is survived by her children, Stacie (TJ) Clark and Jason (Mistie) Manning, four grandchildren, Charissa Brammer, Ainsley (Jordan) Cotter, Lane Brammer, and Naomi Manning, and one beloved great-grandchild, Jasper Cotter.
The family will celebrate her life with stories and laughter later this summer when we are able to gather. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 3, 2020.