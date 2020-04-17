|
Dorothy Ackerman, 81, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, after complications from a stroke. This "illness of love" gave her family the opportunity to surround and in turn serve her during this time.
A funeral service will be held for the immediate family and a graveside will take place in the Bancroft Cemetery.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family and also a full obituary is available when you visit www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 17, 2020