Dorothy Kay Lewis, 64, passed away on February 6, 2019 in Pocatello, ID. She was born on December 12, 1954 in Hawthorne, NV. to Willis LeRoy Bryan and Francine Bryan. Dorothy grew up between Cub River, ID, Arizona, Washington and graduated high school in Montpelier, ID.



On February 14, 1975 she married Russell Lewis, in the Westwood Center, between Preston and Weston. They moved to numerous places around the state of Idaho; due to her husband's job with the Rail Road.



Dorothy worked at the Snooty Cat in Preston, ID as a waitress, at Del Monte where she planted cabbage and tromped sauerkraut, at Deseret Industries as a sorter and pricer, and at Home Health as a provider. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Dorothy loved fishing, camping and her family. She was also a Boy Scout leader in Montpelier, ID.



Dorothy is survived by her spouse, Russell Lewis, Pocatello, ID; son, Kieth (Angela) Lewis, Kuna, ID, son, Sean (Brandy) Lewis, American Falls, ID, daughter, January (Jeff) Bowman, Pocatello, ID, son, Alex (Amanda) Lewis, Pocatello, ID; siblings, Janna Hugill, ID, Tom Baird, ID, Lavon Beckstead, ID, Mertello Baird, ID, Lettie Watco, ID, Paul Baird, UT; step-mother, Billy Lou Bryan, WA; siblings, Vickie Green, CA, Willa Fagan, WA, Brenda Bryson, WA, Darren Bryan, WA; 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, William Jepson Baird; and a half-brother, David Bryan.



A viewing will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 am with a viewing for one hour prior, also at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, ID.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary