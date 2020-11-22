Dorothy Loraine (Harmon) Ricks 72, of Pocatello passed away suddenly on Wednesday,November 18, 2020 at her home.Dorothy was born November 6, 1948 In Pocatello, Idaho. The daughter of Boyd and Dorothy(Schultz) Harmon. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1967.Dorothy married the love of her life Arthur William Rick on April 6, 1970.Dorothy worked for Varsity Contractors until she retired.She proudly served on the board of directors at Idaho Central Credit Union and served on thePlanning and Zoning Commission in the city of Pocatello until her passing.Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, she was caring and compassionate. A kindhearted person and loved by all. She loved painting, traveling and spending time outdoors.Dorothy is survived by her son, Shawn Arthur (Rosalie) Ricks; six grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Sisters Wendy Fulmer and Carol Allison;And Brothers Stanley Harmon and Gordon Harmon.She was preceded in death by; her husband Art; her parents; a sister Denise Transtrum; brothersFrank Harmon and Dale Harmon.A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.Dorothy will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.