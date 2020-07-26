Douglas C Nilson, Ph.D., was born on January 17th, 1944 in the Puget Sound area of Washington, with which he had a deep and abiding connection. Doug grew up in Bremerton, WA, where he graduated from South Kitsap High School, Port Orchard, in 1962. A professor of Political Science at Idaho State University for 20 years, Doug had previously worked at Arizona State University and the University of Redlands in California. Professor. Nilson was beloved by colleagues and students alike. He had a broad perspective on life and the world, along with a loving sense of humor, which captivated everyone who met him.



Doug didn't confine himself to academic pursuits; he was a Peace Corps volunteer in Micronesia as a public health worker, a community activist in the Democratic Party, and a staunch supporter of the local Sierra Club. A practicing idealist, Doug was deeply concerned with climate change and the wise use of our planet's resources, believing he could initiate change through local and national politics. Doug was named ISU Outstanding Public Servant in 2008 and was President of the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) for many years. A great listener, Doug was a superb mediator for anyone with problems in the workplace.



An outstanding athlete in his youth, Doug was an avid, enthusiastic sports fan his entire life. As conversant as Doug was about politics and travel, he was always up to speed on the latest sports news, especially when the topic was one of his Seattle teams.



An animal lover, Doug's cat, Treasure, was immensely important in his life for 21 years.



Doug was a minimalist in his abode and his possessions, but he could not be contained with regard to travel. Ever the quintessential adventurer and explorer, he used to say that he needed to get off the continent at least once a year.



Above all, Doug was a humanist - he was broadly educated in the arts and sciences at the University of Wisconsin Madison (PhD) and the University of Washington (BA), and he read world literature, political analyses and just about everything else prolifically. Doug was a brilliant strategist and analyst - he could predict the outcome of any election and list all of the reasons why - and he was never wrong. Doug was a disaster-preparedness specialist and he described himself as a "post-Christian, post-Marxist spiritualist."



Doug always said he enjoyed his own company and was never bored when by himself. When friends saw him dining alone in a restaurant and asked if he would like to join them, Doug would politely say "no thanks" and stay with his book and his ever-present yellow tablet. Doug loved good food and drink and he knew the best places to eat all around the world.



One of the most important influences in Doug's life was his mother, who died when Doug had just finished graduate school. Doug was immensely proud of his younger, accomplished siblings, Larry, Kristi, and Randy, and was especially close to Kristi and her family.



Doug was preceded in death by his father Douglas Carlyle Nilson Sr., mother Edith Anita Skjal Erickson, brother Randle Vernon Nilson (Margreth), nephews Eric James Nilson and Ryan Kristoff Nilson, and nieces Bridget Marie Nilson and Raija Nilson Sanford. He married Linda Burzotta Nilson when they were in graduate school together, and though they later divorced, they remained life-long close friends and co-authors. He is survived by his brother Larry Arvid Nilson (Annie), his sister Kristi Nilson (Patrick Sanford), nephews Kristian Skjal Sanford, Drew Douglas Nilson, Ryan Daniel Nilson, and nieces Hanna AuClaire Sanford and Sarah Elizabeth Nilson Trunnell. Doug's many friends were extremely important to him and he thought of them as family.



Due to Covid restrictions, no memorial will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember him can make a donation to the Pocatello Democratic Party or the local Sierra Club in his name.¬¬



