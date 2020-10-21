Douglas Jack Freeman Jr. , age 69, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 16, 2020.



Doug was born on June 30, 1951, in Soda Springs, ID to Jack Freeman and Mary (Lane) Toomer.



He grew up in the Caribou and Bear Lake Valleys doing things he loved like fishing and camping. He enjoyed football, softball and bowling. He worked as a mechanic and raised his family in Pocatello, ID.



Doug was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Owen Freeman, his wife Tamera Jean ( Martin) Freeman, his parents and two sisters, Brenda Lee Pratt and Roxanne Scott-Witt.



He is survived by his three daughters Tenille Freeman-Miner, Nikilyn Freeman , Tara Freeman and a stepdaughter Angela Ward; Elven grandchildren; and four siblings, Liana Gutierrez, Donald B. Toomer, Susan Toomer and Michael M. Rose.



