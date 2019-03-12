Douglas W. Trego, 92, of Pocatello, passed away on March 8, 2019.



Doug was born to Harry and Minnie Trego on December 31, 1926, in Groveland, Idaho. He was the youngest of four children, Nellie, Leah, and Halene. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and served on the U.S.S. Pasadena. After the war, he came home and met Patricia Cronin. They ran away and got married in Boise. With this union they had five children, Kaye (Ron), David Lee, Brent (Lynne), Brad (Brenda), Ellen (Allan), as well as eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Doug and Pat enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as trips with Pat's sister Delores and her husband Nick.



Doug worked several jobs after he returned home from the war including Idaho Power, U.P. Railroad, body and fender man for Hills Bros. Buick, and finally as an insurance adjuster for Allstate Insurance up until his retirement.



During his life, he found the love of owning and training horses. He was one of the founding fathers of the Bannock County Sheriff's Posse, and the Pocatello Chariot Racing Association. After retirement he pursued the love of racing quarter horses and thoroughbreds, winning many futurities, derbies, and stakes races.



After the death of his wife, he soon met and married Dona Bell. They had a lot of adventures together, including getting lost and stuck on various rides. They became snowbirds in Arizona with their local card friends. They both loved playing Pinochle every week with their friends.



Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his son, David Lee, as well as by his parents and sisters



Doug is survived by his wife Dona, her sons Gene, Monte and Lonnie and his children Kaye, Brent, Brad and Ellen.



We all appreciate the love and support of the staff at Quail Ridge and Signature Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



A funeral service will be held in his honor at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck Idaho. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery.



