Frederick Duayne Sims, 80, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Duayne was born October 15, 1940 in Ogden, UT as the oldest of four children born to Jack F. and Catherine M. Mattson Sims. He was educated in Ogden City schools, graduating from Ogden High School. Further education included draftsman certification from Weber State College; graduate of California College of Mortuary Science; and graduate of the National Foundation of Funeral Service School of Management.
Duayne married M. Michelle Larsen February 15, 1962 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were blessed with four daughters and one son. Michelle passed away May 23, 2017.
He was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Unit, both active and reserve for six years, receiving an honorable discharge in 1967.
He was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has always been active and served in many capacities.
He worked several years at Lindquist & Sons Mortuary in Ogden, UT before traveling to Indio, CA where he worked at FitzHenry Funeral Home.
Duayne was delighted when he had the opportunity to purchase the funeral home in 1979 and move to Soda Springs. He and his wife owned and operated Sims Funeral Home 30 years prior to selling it to his son and daughter-in-law in 2009. He served as Caribou County Coroner for 36 years. In 2008 he received the Mills-Adler Award from the Idaho Association of Counties for an Outstanding County Official. In 2009 he received a Lifetime Service Award from the Utah Funeral Directors Association.
Duayne was always actively involved in the communities he lived in. He believed no one person can do it all but it takes a community working together. He was a 4-H leader and instrumental in bringing little league football and soap box derby to the Ogden, UT area youth. He served on the Board of Directors of the Ogden Jaycees and was president. He was awarded the "Distinguished Service Award" and was nominated as one of Utah's Three Outstanding Young Men for service and leadership in the community, state and nation. While living in the Utah area, Duayne and Michelle established Duchelle Kennels and the family enjoyed raising and showing dogs: Saint Bernards, Bernese Mountain Dogs and Papillons.
Duayne enjoyed serving on many committees working for the benefit of Soda Springs and the surrounding area that included "Archer Field" Committee; starting a radio control airplane club; member of Soda Springs Lions Club as past president and many years as treasurer; Idaho Board of Morticians, which was a Governor appointed position where he served at least 3 separate terms; member of the Ogden Model A Club where he hosted the club in Soda Springs, giving them tours of the area and promoting Caribou County; member of the Caribou County Shooting Club where he was instrumental in helping the club attain the status it has today, and he taught classes in handling and shooting guns to women and youth and served as treasurer. Duayne served on the Caribou County Fair board for 15 years, during which time his board was the first to invite the "Bar J Wranglers" to entertain at the fair breakfast, which they continued to do for many years. He also served on the Board of Directors for Caribou Memorial Hospital. In 2012 he was presented the Boy Scouts of America South Caribou District Community Hero award.
Duayne treasured his wife and family and lovingly referred to his grandkids as "grandpa's goopndoops." Throughout his entire life he enjoyed making life-long friendships.
He is survived by five children: Sherie Sims Alvari of Soda Springs; Tamra Sims of Laughlin, NV; Cathy and Monte Steele of Inkom, ID; Wendy and Ryan Holt of Great Falls, MT; and Darrin and Billikaye Sims of Soda Springs; 13 grandkids and 10 great grandkids - ninth great granddaughter, Hadley Elaine Steele, made her appearance on grandpa's 80th birthday hours after his passing and number ten is due in December. Others he is survived by include one sister Claudia and Ned Opheikens, Roy, UT, two brothers, Brad and Marilyn Sims, Farr West, UT and Jeff and Ann Sims, Soda Springs; one sister-in-law, Jerry and Blair Dean, Willard, UT and one brother-in-law Richard and Shirley Larsen, Ogden, UT along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wonderful wife of 55 years; his in-laws, C. Michael and M. Jane Larsen; one sister-in-law Janie Youngkeit; two brothers-in-law, Kim and Gil Larsen and many aunts, uncles and some cousins.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 22 at 1 p.m. at the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to: Soda Springs Shooting Club, P.O. Box 695, Soda Springs, ID 83276 or Soda Springs Lions Club, P.O. Box 573, Soda Springs, ID 83276.
Condolences and memories of Duayne can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com
.