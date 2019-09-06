|
After a long struggle with Parkinson's, Earshel "Jack" Newsom passed away at Brookdale Chubbuck, surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jean Hofhine Newsom, his children, Kathy (Wade) Mooso, Jodi (Phillip) Williams, Julie (Scott) Stecklein, Kory (Jackie) Newsom and Amy (Richard) Porter, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, a sister Cindy (Dusty) Kiggins and a brother Elmer Newsom.
For service information and a full obituary see wilksfuneralhome.com 208-238-8000
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 6, 2019