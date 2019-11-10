|
|
Edmund A. (Dee) Bogert, Jr. died peacefully at home on November 5, 2019 surrounded by members of his family. Dee was born on August 30, 1925 in Lewistown, Montana. He spent most of his youth in Pocatello, Idaho, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1942.
In 1943 Dee joined the army and served in France during WW II. Dee is one of the last of "The Greatest Generation". Dee went back on a final Veteran's tour in 2007 to the region in France where he fought. Frenchmen in their mid-seventies kept coming up to him, thanking him for their liberation. They were children under the Nazi occupation. As Dee used to joke with everyone in these past years, "Yeah, I won the war for all of you". He returned home from Germany in 1946. Dee graduated from Harvard University in 1949 with a degree in Economics.
In 1950 he was recalled by the U.S Army to serve during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. There he became proficient in Czech. It was at this time he met Margie Ruth Dean who was attending University of California in Santa Barbara. Dee's sister introduced her as a fellow Pocatellian. They were married in Pocatello in 1951. After his Army tour of duty the couple returned to Pocatello in 1953 where they raised their four children.
Dee was an avid outdoorsman, teaching his children, Rocky, Therese, Michael and Heidi to ski, hike and mountain climb. They all skied at a very young age and the family could be found skiing many different mountains. Sun Valley was always one of the family's favorites.
The adventurous spirit Dee had was something he naturally shared with his family. Margie and Dee took their children to live in Europe in 1969-1970. It was, Dee said, "A great opportunity for the kids to better understand different cultures and ways of life". They lived in Leysin, Switzerland where the kids went to school for the year.
Dee was a very civic-minded person, serving on the Pocatello City Council from 1962-1967. He was also appointed to the Idaho State Board of Education by then Governor Robert Smiley.
Margie and Dee retired to Stevensville, Montana after a career as a Chevrolet dealer, realtor and business owner. They returned to Idaho in 2004, settling in Boise to be closer to family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margie Ruth, sons Rocky (Mary) McCall, Michael, Boise, and daughters Therese Brown (Terrance) Trinidad, Colorado and Heidi, Boise. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dee was greatly loved by all his relatives who looked to him for advice and comfort when they needed it. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rozalys, brother Laurence and grandson Jonathan Cook. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Ketchum, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 10, 2019