Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Sedgwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Sedgwick


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Sedgwick Obituary
Edna Mary Sedgwick, age 72, returned to her Heavenly Father on June 24, 2019 following a car accident.

Edna is survived by her husband, Hazen David Sedgwick; children Yvonne Andrus (David), Trina Patterson, Verlene Sedgwick, Hazen Leon Sedgwick (Stephanie), Rhoda Mary Crabb (Shawn), Richard Sedgwick (Michelle), Larry Sedgwick (Brandy); as well as her siblings, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1st at the Chubbuck 6th Ward building, 13979 W. Siphon Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewings will take place from 5-7pm on Sunday, June 30th at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, as well as from 9:30-10:30 am, prior to the service on Monday.

To honor Edna, please wear her favorite colors of lavender and light blue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support her husband and funeral costs through Venmo at @Yvonne_Andrus or @Trina-Patterson-2 you can also donate to GoFundMe.

For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now