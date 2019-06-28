|
|
Edna Mary Sedgwick, age 72, returned to her Heavenly Father on June 24, 2019 following a car accident.
Edna is survived by her husband, Hazen David Sedgwick; children Yvonne Andrus (David), Trina Patterson, Verlene Sedgwick, Hazen Leon Sedgwick (Stephanie), Rhoda Mary Crabb (Shawn), Richard Sedgwick (Michelle), Larry Sedgwick (Brandy); as well as her siblings, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1st at the Chubbuck 6th Ward building, 13979 W. Siphon Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewings will take place from 5-7pm on Sunday, June 30th at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, as well as from 9:30-10:30 am, prior to the service on Monday.
To honor Edna, please wear her favorite colors of lavender and light blue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support her husband and funeral costs through Venmo at @Yvonne_Andrus or @Trina-Patterson-2 you can also donate to GoFundMe.
For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 28, 2019