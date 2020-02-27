|
Edward Brian Herron (Ed), our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on 2-19-20 from cancer. He was 60 years old. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on 11-11-1959 to Mack and Mary Herron. He was the only boy with five sisters. He was loved and adored by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He married Jerilyn Flandro and had two beautiful daughters that he cherished and treasured, Ari Leigh and Libby. Jerilyn and Ed later divorced but remained good friends throughout his life. He was so happy to have grandchildren Cooper, and twins Harper and Willow, and twins Bentley and Dylan, and Jackson in his life.
Ed followed in his father's footsteps and became a pipefitter and a guitar and bass player. He was a proud member of the local Pipefitter's Union #648 and made long and lasting friendships with John Hoover, and his union brothers. His Union brothers were a tremendous support to him during his illness.
He was a wonderful son to his mom and dad, helping his sister's care for them until their passing. He was always helping out family and friends with his wonderful handyman skills. He put a new metal roof, and new wiring with the help of friend Bill Cole, plus all new windows on his parent's house. And he tilled their garden each season.
He lived his life his way and with gusto. He truly followed his own path. He loved spending time at the Island Park cabin with his dear friends Craig and Susie Landon. And spending time with his best friend, Jackie Jorgensen.
He enjoyed his family, family reunions, music, picking his guitar, skiing, boating, casino's, and surfing the web. He had one of the largest record collections with a wide gene of music.
He is survived by his daughters, Ari and Libby, his grandchildren, and his five sister's Jennie, (Leonard Morton), Carol, Christy, Barbara, and Patty.
His celebration of life will be held on May 2, 2020, in Raymond Park, Pocatello, from noon to 5:00. Live music, story swapping, and bar-b-que. See you there.
Share memories, photographs and condolences at downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 27, 2020