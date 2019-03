Word has been received from Hoopa, California that Edward Kenneth Guyer passed away on Feb 8th 2019 from brain cancer.



Ed was born on Feb 6th, 1946 in San Diego, CA to Twila (Wing) Poling, and Edward Kenneth Poling. Twila died in a motor vehicle accident in 1949. Ed and his sister Deborah were adopted by Gay H. and Gertrude Guyer of Pocatello, Idaho.



Ed enlisted in the Navy in 1963 and retired in 1992 after 29 years. Ed reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer First Class.



In 1973 Ed married Leitia (Lovey) Jackson who was the love of his life. Lovey brought into this union her children from a previous marriage, Richard Blake, Cynthia Williamson, Terri Rivera, Dorothy Fry, Warren (Mokie) Blake (deceased), and a niece Marion (Toots) Jackson. Later in 1973 Edward Kenneth Guyer II was born.



In 2016 Ed married Theresa Biugi in Hoopa, CA.



He is survived by his brothers John W. Guyer, Michael G. Guyer, and a sister Deborah A. Guyer as well as his children listed above, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his birth parents, his adoptive parents, Gay H and Gertrude Guyer, sisters Ada May Exeter, Wanda L. Johnston, and a brother Isaiah (Ike) Ehlers and the love of his life, Lovey.



Ed has been cremated and a memorial service will be held on April 6th,2019 in Hoopa CA. Rest in peace, Ed. Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary