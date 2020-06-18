Edward H. Wilcox
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obituary: Edward H Wilcox

Edward H Wilcox passed away on June 15 2020 at Western Peak Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Ut. Ed was born January 6, 1936 in Conda, Idaho to Dean and Gladys Wilcox. He attended and graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho.

Ed married Carol Tueller on August 8, 1959 at her home in Paris. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on November 7, 1981.

Ed spent the majority of his career working for Agruim where he operated a Calciner, in Soda Springs, Idaho. Ed was a very independent man who took much pride in providing for his family. Although Ed could not read music, he played the organ perfectly by ear and would do so whenever requested. Ed also loved to fish; his favorite spot was Bear Lake where he landed some monster trout and even had one mounted. Ed was a hard worker and loved being outside. He was very proud of his yard and kept it immaculate.

He is survived by his wife Carol T. Wilcox, his two daughters, Laura K. Bird, DeAnn Parrish (Chris) six grandchildren, Roy, Jamie, Jody, Lyndsie, Ashley and Zach, and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings Roger Wilcox, Carrie Cox.

Ed was preceded in death by his Father Dean Wilcox, Mother Gladys Wilcox, Stepmother Grace Wilcox and Brother Bob Wilcox.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 20 at the Paris Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 it will be for invited family members only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved