Obituary: Edward H Wilcox



Edward H Wilcox passed away on June 15 2020 at Western Peak Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Ut. Ed was born January 6, 1936 in Conda, Idaho to Dean and Gladys Wilcox. He attended and graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho.



Ed married Carol Tueller on August 8, 1959 at her home in Paris. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on November 7, 1981.



Ed spent the majority of his career working for Agruim where he operated a Calciner, in Soda Springs, Idaho. Ed was a very independent man who took much pride in providing for his family. Although Ed could not read music, he played the organ perfectly by ear and would do so whenever requested. Ed also loved to fish; his favorite spot was Bear Lake where he landed some monster trout and even had one mounted. Ed was a hard worker and loved being outside. He was very proud of his yard and kept it immaculate.



He is survived by his wife Carol T. Wilcox, his two daughters, Laura K. Bird, DeAnn Parrish (Chris) six grandchildren, Roy, Jamie, Jody, Lyndsie, Ashley and Zach, and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings Roger Wilcox, Carrie Cox.



Ed was preceded in death by his Father Dean Wilcox, Mother Gladys Wilcox, Stepmother Grace Wilcox and Brother Bob Wilcox.



There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 20 at the Paris Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 it will be for invited family members only.



