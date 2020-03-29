|
of Salton City, California passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 in Palm Desert. He was born in David City, Nebraska April 2, 1934 to S. Albert Johnson and Bernice M. (Ziehr). He married Donna (Cecil) on March 31, 1956.
Edward farmed for many years at Tyhee and Machaud Flats with his son Brian. While living in Pocatello Edward belonged to Blue Lodge, Eastern Star, and the Shrine Clubs.
Edward and his wife Donna moved to California in 1990 and lived for thirty years at Salton City.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna who still resides in California and his two children Cathy Johnson (Seattle, WA) and Brain E. Johnson (Pocatello, ID). He has two grandchildren, Elisa M. Johnson (Pocatello, ID) and Alec E. Johnson (Pocatello, ID).
Edward has many living family members including nieces, nephews, and their family's living in Utah and Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents, S. Albert Johnson and Bernice M. (Ziehr) and two brothers Albert M. Johnson & Gerald R. Johnson of Pocatello, ID.
Edward always had a smile on his face and was a giving soul. He will be missed by all those who loved him. There will be a private memorial for immediate family at a later date.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 29, 2020