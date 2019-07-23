Home

Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
Edward Roger Tanner


1940 - 2019
Edward Roger Tanner passed away July 18, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born March 14,

1940 to Levar and Rosie Tanner in Tonopah, Nevada. Ed graduated from Las Vegas High and

attended UNLV before graduating with a business degree from Idaho State University. He

married his wife of 52 years, Sandy Green Tanner, in Pocatello, and together they settled in

Ogden with their cute, smart, industrious family.

He loved people, food, music, sports, fishing, dancing, Farside comics, and telling stories. He

played on the first UNLV basketball team in the position of guard or "killer," if Ed's telling the

story. Not long ago, he and his team were inducted into the UNLV Hall of Fame. He taught his

kids to fish and how to carry a pole. He coached us in soccer, baseball, basketball, football, and

ice hockey. He wanted good things for his family and believed in us.

Preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Wayne and Millie Green, and sister Beverly. Ed is

survived by his brothers- and sister-in-law Dan (Melissa) Green, Bill (Sandy) Green, Frank

(Melonnie) Green, and Kathryne Green as well as his special cousin Bruce Fabbi, brother-in-law

George Tsacoyeanes, nephew John and niece Kathy (Shawn) Dettrey.

Ed is also survived by his talented and dynamic wife Sandy Green Tanner, his children Ray

(Wendy) Tanner, Chris (Bruce) Lowrie, Kate (Brandon) Keinert, Anne (Matt) Robinson, and

grandkids Megan, Hannah, Matt, Avery, Emma, Brooklyn, Presley, Aubrey, Madeline, and Axel,

and his dog Buddy.

Funeral Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403. Family will greet friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Chapel and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Friday.



Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 23, 2019
