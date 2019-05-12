Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Johnson


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Johnson Obituary
Edwin A Johnson was born January 8, 1949 to Robert B and Martha K Johnson in Pueblo, Colorado. He died May 3, 2019 in Pocatello Idaho. Edwin graduated Yankton South Dakota high school in 1967, earned a BA in Sociology from the University of South Dakota in 1972, and a BA in nursing from Idaho State University in 1990. He will be remembered for his compassionate psychiatric nursing in Pocatello and Yankton, and his career as a singer/songwriter. He is preceded in death by his father and mother and his wife Michelle Martin. His surviving family includes; daughter Ellie, son Matthew, brothers Dave and Pete, sister Sarah, former wife Joann, and deceased wife Michelle's children Courtney, Natalee, and Sam. A celebration of life will be held on the banks of the Missouri river in South Dakota this summer, time and place to be arranged.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.