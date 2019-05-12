|
|
Edwin A Johnson was born January 8, 1949 to Robert B and Martha K Johnson in Pueblo, Colorado. He died May 3, 2019 in Pocatello Idaho. Edwin graduated Yankton South Dakota high school in 1967, earned a BA in Sociology from the University of South Dakota in 1972, and a BA in nursing from Idaho State University in 1990. He will be remembered for his compassionate psychiatric nursing in Pocatello and Yankton, and his career as a singer/songwriter. He is preceded in death by his father and mother and his wife Michelle Martin. His surviving family includes; daughter Ellie, son Matthew, brothers Dave and Pete, sister Sarah, former wife Joann, and deceased wife Michelle's children Courtney, Natalee, and Sam. A celebration of life will be held on the banks of the Missouri river in South Dakota this summer, time and place to be arranged.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 12, 2019