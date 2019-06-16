Resources More Obituaries for Effie Tsakrios Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Effie Papapavlos Tsakrios

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Effie (Aphrodite) Papapavlos Tsakrios, 87, passed away June 14, 2019 at Portneuf Regional Medical Center. Effie was born on June 2, 1932 to Peter G. and Sophia Papapavlos at Toponce, Idaho in the Union Pacific Railroad section house , where her father was the UPRR section foreman.



Effie was the second of four children, brothers Gust and Angelo, and sister Annie. She attended school in Inkom and Pocatello. Upon moving to Pocatello, the family established a neighborhood grocery store on the corner of tenth and Fremont Street.



Effie met and married her Greek School teacher, Andrew N. Tsakrios, on March 7, 1948. She worked at the F. W. Woolworth Store and later at Idaho State University Student Health Services, where she retired. Following their retirement, Andrew and Effie traveled to Greece every other summer visiting family and enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle which they loved so much.



Effie was a lifelong member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and very active in the Ladies Philoptohos Society and loved her church. She spent countless hours cooking and baking for the Greek festivals and felt much pride in preparing the Prosforo Holy bread for communion services. She was an excellent cook and loved having family and relatives for Sunday dinners and holidays. Effie was also an accomplished seamstress and spent many hours on her treadle Singer sewing doll clothes for daughters Sophie and Maria, as well as school clothes for them and their children.



Effie and Andrew enjoyed 53 years of marriage before Andrew's passing on March 26, 2001. Effie was preceded in death by her daughter Maria and her brothers, Gust and Angelo. She is survived by her son Nick (Tacia), daughter Sophie McCurry (Mitch), her grandchildren Deetra and Andy Tsakrios, Evie McCurry Merzlock, Nick McCurry, Katie Carlson Anderson, Danielle Carlson, and great grandchildren Keelee Tia Fisher, Nick and Allison Dana Tsakrios, Vivian Sophia and Hunter Merzlock.



Trisagion Services will be held at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 518 North 5th Ave, Pocatello at 6 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 and funeral will be held at the church at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18th with burial at Mountain View Cemetery on South 5th. A luncheon will then follow at the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, it was Effie's request to make donations to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Memorial Fund, 528 North 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83201.