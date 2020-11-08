Eldon Glass Bickley was born on January 2, 1931 in Farmersville, Texas. He passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at The Gables Assisted Living in Pocatello.Eldon was the first of five sons born to Datye Catherine Bickley and Haywood Thomas Bickley. For his first twelve years Eldon greatly enjoyed life in this small town forty miles east of Dallas where he was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.In 1943 the family moved north to the small town of Deloit, Iowa where Eldon's father continued his vocation of bee keeper. In 1946 the Bickley's moved again, this time to Malvern, Iowa where Eldon would graduate high school and meet his future wife, Theresa Thiel Dyke. While still in high school Eldon had ventured out to Blackfoot, Idaho to work for a local bee keeper and completely fell in love with this part of the state. Returning to Malvern, Eldon graduated and married Theresa July 1950. The couple then moved permanently to Idaho following the entire Bickley clan who had moved out west in 1948.Eldon and Theresa had their three children, Nancy, Mark and Susan between 1951 and 1954. Eldon was hired by Union Pacific Railroad in 1951, retiring in 1993 after 42 years as Brakeman and Conductor.Eldon was known for his many hobbies and interests. Until well into his 70's he hunted, fished, was active in Mountain Man and Civil War enactments, pursued astronomy, photography, remote control model airplanes, HAM radio, archery and other hobbies while raising almost every known breed of domesticated animal.Eldon was stunned when Theresa passed away suddenly October 2009 in the sixtieth year of their marriage. Eldon met Carol Postoian at the Senior Center in Pocatello and married her in November 2010. They had almost eight years together before her passing in August 2018. Eldon moved into The Gables, a lovely facility offering memory care and assisted living. He enjoyed his final five months there before succumbing to age related illnessEldon is survived by his three children, Nancy Christensen, Mark (Jan) Bickley, Sue (John) Deffries and three grandchildren; Kimberlee (Mark) Cooper, Kelsie (Ben) Storm and Kristopher Bickley. He is also survived by three brothers; Jerry (Susie) Bickley, Wayne (Betty) Bickley and Mike (Laurie) Bickley as well as numerous nieces and nephewsA private grave-side service was held for Eldon and extended family this past week.