Born: December 4, 1930 in Paris, IDPassed: October 29, 2020 in Pocatello, IDA husband to Amanda for 67 years, father of (2) and Korean combat veteran died today. A grandfather (4) and a great grandfather (7), passed away peacefully in his home that he built and lived in for over 60 years. His family was at his side.Except for the years he was overseas, Eldon lived the majority of his life in Pocatello where he graduated from Pocatello High School and briefly attended Idaho State University. He made his career as a carpenter and general contractor. If you know where to look, monuments to his craft can be seen throughout the city, state of Idaho and surrounding states. His art and his magic were with counters, and cabinets. His skills were beyond a Master Craftsman.He held a great passion for the outdoors and he planted that same passion in his two sons. Our most cherished memories will be in the mountains and streams that he loved. It provides us with a life time of stories to tell.He would grumble, "I don't want a viewing or a funeral. Just have someone say a few words over me before you kick the dirt in my face". That is what will be.Eldon was a Korean Combat Veteran, but never spoke of what he experienced over there. It's probably for the best.Taken from: A Veteran Died Today/Author Unknown: No, he won't be mourned by many, just his children and his wife. For he lived an ordinary, very quiet sort of life. He held a job and raised a family, quietly going on his way; and the world won't note his passing, 'tho a veteran died today'. If we cannot do him honor while he's here to hear the praise, then at least let's give him homage, at the ending of his days. Perhaps just a simple headline in the paper that might say Our country is in mourning, for a veteran died today.In his last year he would boast, "I've had a good life." Yes he did. My brother and I will truly, truly miss him.Rest now Dad.