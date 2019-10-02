|
|
On September 30th 2019, just 5 days after her 102nd birthday, our loving grandma passed away. Elena was born in the beautiful Caribbean island of Puerto Rico in 1917. She was a simple, humble soul, capable of the biggest, purest, unconditional love. Grandma's generosity extended throughout all her family and friends. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and teachings, and always made sure to give us her blessing on our way out the door. Memories of her are precious to our family and we are gratefully aware of how lucky we were to have her in our lifes over a century. She loved us all deeply. Her happier times were surrounded by her family, a family always willing to give her the love and support she needed. Grandma's generous heart was like no other, and we will miss everything about her. Finally she will breath without struggle, finally grandma is home.
A Catholic Rosary Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello. The Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3rd at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Anthony's Chapel, 507 North 7th Ave, Pocatello. Share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 2, 2019