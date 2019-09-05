|
Elizabeth (Betty) DeAnne Dalton Wellard, 93, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born to Asel Norton Dalton and Eva Matilda Dalton on September 21, 1925, at St. John, Idaho. As an only child, she grew up with cousins while living with her Grandma Isabella Monson, who was like a second mother to Betty.
Betty attended grade school at St. John and graduated from 8th grade in 1939, then moved to Pocatello to live with her mother and attended Pocatello High School, graduating in 1943. She then attended Telegraphy School for the Union Pacific Railroad as it was war time and the men had all left those jobs vacant. She worked in various towns until V.J. day in the fall of 1945.
Betty married James Robert (Bob) Wellard on January 23, 1945, shortly after he returned from the South Pacific Theater, where he served with the 10th Marine Division.
Bob and Betty had 6 children, Dwaine Gayland (deceased) (Gerri), Lava Hot Springs, ID, John Robert (Rose), Pocatello, ID, Grant Edward (Terri), Arvada CO, Susan Isabella (Mike Kelly), Gig Harbor, WA, Sharon Jean (deceased), and Wade Jeffrey (Veneta), Lava Hot Springs, ID. They have 18 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty kept books for Bob's business (Bob's Conoco) for 28 years, and then worked for Idaho Bank and Trust/Key Bank for 13 years in Real Estate Servicing, retiring in 1990. Bob and Betty enjoyed their cabin in Island Park, as did their family, until Bob's health began to fail and the cabin was sold. They then purchased a trailer and went to Yuma, AZ, for two winters with friends. They also took many trips to visit family.
Betty loved volunteering at a number of places through RSVP, traveling, crocheting, writing classes, reading, and playing cards at the senior center.
Betty was a member of the LDS Church and her faith sustained her throughout the joys and hardships of her life. She served in various callings, and participated in Singles Luncheons, Red Hat Club, and Daughter's of the Utah Pioneers; until she required the use of a walker following an accident.
Betty is survived by her remaining family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Dwaine; daughter, Sharon; great-grandson, Alex Edward Jardine; and her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice, and to the staff of Monte Vista Hills Health Care, for their loving and compassionate care of our sweet mother and her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 am at the LDS church, 4010 Hawthorne Road (Quinn and Hawthorne) Pocatello, ID.
Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019