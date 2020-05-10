Ella Charlene Dingman was born on 7 June 1956 to her father, Francis W. Fields, and mother, Ardella G. Rogers Fields, in Rexburg, Idaho. The family was then living in West Yellowstone, Montana.
The family relocated to Livingston, Montana where she resided until she graduated from Park Senior High in 1974. She traveled to Cheney, Washington, near Spokane, Washington to assist one of her brothers, Gene Fields and sister-in-law, Helen Fields with her new nephew, Jason Fields. This is where she met her husband to be, Michael Dingman. They married in August of 1975.
Upon her husband's discharge from the United States Air Force in April 1976, they relocated to Bozeman, Montana for her husband to attend and graduate from Montana State University. Both Ella and her husband were baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church on 1 Jan 1977. During their stay in Bozeman, they had two children, Christopher M. Dingman and Melissa C. Dingman.
Upon her husband's graduation, Ella and her family moved to Pocatello, Idaho in June of 1981 with her husband's employment acceptance with American Microsystems, Inc., which is now named ON Semiconductors, Inc.
Ella enjoyed being their children's educator as she home schooled them through fourth grade prior to attending the local Seventh-day Adventist Parochial School, Jessie Clark Christian School, on Barton road in Pocatello, Idaho. She was extremely active in the school, from providing hot lunches for students to substitute teaching and assisting in the classroom.
During this period of time and beyond, Ella served as School Board Chairperson, overseeing the four-room school building.
At this time, she began her education at Idaho State University majoring in Social Work where she graduated with high honors in 1998. Continuing her education, she attended Walla Walla University in Missoula, Montana, graduating with her master's in social work in 2000. She received her LCSW license in the State of Idaho in 2002.
Upon working for other counseling agencies, Ella was encouraged to step within the business environment with her own counseling agency initially named as The Coping Connection later renamed as Candlewood Family Counseling Center, Inc. where the business, today, resides at 335 N. Main St. in Pocatello, Idaho.
For years, Ella built her counseling agency tending to the developmentally delayed population, as well as other populations of individuals & couples seeking short- and long-term guidance. In addition, her professional interests included assisting in the establishment of the Idaho Play Therapy Association where she served as President.
She and her husband served in the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bozeman, Montana prior to moving to Pocatello in 1981 which they continued their church-related service for 42 years. She loved serving her home church in many different capacities, as well as re-connecting with those relationships established earlier but who had moved away from the local area. She had a special connection with many of you and was blessed with those relationships. Her demeanor was always a gentle, kind, and loving spirit, always respecting the relationship bond. Ella was always a silent observer of people's needs. She would endlessly look for solutions to solve their desideratum quietly without wishing for any recognition. She was a noble and Godly woman described in Proverbs 31.
Her hobbies included white-water rafting, traveling, grand parenting, serving others and gardening. In addition, her interests included serving as a spiritual guide for more than a decade to an individual on death row at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center (PWCC).
Our precious best friend, soulmate, wife, caring mother and grandmother, Ella, breathed her last breath at home Sunday evening, 3 May 2020, surrounded by her family. On 5 Dec 2019, Ella was confirmed with the aggressive cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct Cancer) Stage IV cancer. For six months she labored through four different cancer centers seeking a resolution that would reverse the deadly disease. Yet, through all the disappointments of misdiagnosis, chemotherapy schedule delays, bilirubin complications, and other health related issues, Ella's faith stood firm in her spiritual relationship with Jesus Christ. She trusted the guidance of the Lord regardless of the outcome.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; their son, Christopher (Stacy) Dingman; their daughter, Melissa (David) Bates; three grandsons, Andrew Bates, Caleb and Joshua Dingman; five siblings: David Willard Fields (Eileen), Emma Rosalynn Fields, Gene Francis Fields (Ellyne), Randy Bert Fields (Linda), and Frank (Rollo) Fields (Linda).
Our family wishes you peace and comfort as we each endure the grieving of saying goodbye to Ella. We truly hope the memory of her will remain with you.
A celebration in her honor will be announced and held soon pending the challenges of covid-19 and when health concerns are minimized.
A celebration in her honor will be announced and held soon pending the challenges of covid-19 and when health concerns are minimized.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 10, 2020.