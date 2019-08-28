|
|
Ellen Ferrell Ryan, 86, passed away on Monday August 26 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born on November 2, 1932 at Churchville, Maryland to Robert Ferrell and Elizabeth Maxwell Ferrell. Her father was a farmer and she and her two sisters, Kathryn and Betsy, grew up on several different farms in southern Pennsylvania and Maryland. She remembered helping her mother put up hundreds of jars of preserves from their garden every year.
After graduating high school she attended business school in Baltimore and worked at the US Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground. One weekend, in 1955, Ellen went with a friend on a retreat to Camp Canoy, a YMCA camp on Chesapeake Bay. That weekend she met James Ward Ryan. They were married the following year.
James and Ellen lived in several different locations around the country while James was finishing his education and they moved to Pocatello in 1965 when James took a job teaching at ISU. During this time they started a family and had 4 children. Ellen stayed home and took care of the children while they were young and then later worked at the Methodist Church as a secretary, Irving Junior High School as the school secretary and then for many years as the Business Management Assistant for the Pocatello District of the Caribou National Forest.
Ellen had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed doing all sorts of outdoor activities with her friends and family. She rafted a number of Idaho's rivers, cross country and downhill skied, loved camping and hiking and mostly liked spending time with her family. Ellen and James were long time members of the First United Methodist Church in Pocatello and had many friends there.
James died unexpectedly in 1997 and Ellen's life changed dramatically. While difficult, she forged new interests and life went on in a good way. Ellen joined ISU's New Knowledge Adventures (NKA) and went on a number of trips with them and met a good group of friends there. She enjoyed socializing and playing golf. She remained adventurous throughout her life and even when well into her 70s she was skiing and floated the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. She was active in church, book clubs, liked playing games with friends, and liked going to plays and concerts.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, Carol Edgekoski (Jim) of Pocatello, Jay Ryan (Susan) of Pocatello, Tom Ryan (Wendy) of Bellevue, NE, and Ken Ryan (Ellie) of Pocatello. She loved her grandchildren: Kyle, Brooke, Rachel, Eric, James and Susanna.
Ellen spent the last year of her life at Quailridge Assisted Living. Her children wish to thank the excellent staff of Quailridge and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their loving care.
A celebration of life is planned for November 2 (Ellen's Birthday) at the Juniper Hills Country Club in Pocatello from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers we would ask that you make a donation in Ellen's memory to a .
Published in Idaho State Journal from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019