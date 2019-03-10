Ellen Kern, 73, went to live with the Lord after a short battle of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family in Pocatello, Idaho.



Miss Ellie, as she was known to those who loved her, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin June 10, 1945 but made Idaho her home in the early 70s. In her years before having children, Ellen worked as an airline attendant and learned Spanish by traveling to Mexico. She was also the first woman hired to work on the floor of the Harley Davidson plant in Milwaukee. Ellen married Eldridge (Sonny) Kern Jr. on February 22, 1999. Ellen's biggest attribute was her huge, empathetic heart and her belief that every friend was once a stranger. To that end, Ellen volunteered her time for many years with school kids who needed an extra loving adult in their lives. Ellen enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the western states with her loving husband Sonny in their VW van. Later in life, Ellie and Sonny devoted much of their time to their church family at the First Baptist Church of Pocatello and were strong advocates of the LGBTQ community.



Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Edward (King) and Ester Winski, two grandchildren, Lauren and Eric Neibaur, nephew Josh Biemeck and son-in-law, Jeremy White.



Ellen will be greatly missed by her loving husband Eldridge (Sonny) Kern. She is survived by her brother Ed (Ruth) Walczak and her three children Julie (Mark) Jensen, Heidi White, Eric (Christy) Rickard and Sonny's two daughters, Denise (Michael O'Farrell) and Andrea Kern (Brian Nice). Ellen's grandchildren include; Bailey, Stephen (Jillian), Joseph, Maren and Bobby; Donna Marie, Anthony, Skyler, Patrick; Olivia O'Farrell (TJ Potter) and Conor (Bonnie) O'Farrell and five great grandchildren; Jaideyn, Destiny, Donnie, Teresa and Dylan. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law Janet (Howard) Biemeck Sr. with their children who loved their "Auntie Ellie"; Dawn Biemeck Jeremiah, Jacob, Jaidynn and Gabriel; Howard Biemeck Jr. (Amy), Kenya, Mya, Isaiah and Howard; Danny Biemeck, Susanna Biemeck (Isaiah) and Luis Biemeck.



The family would like to thank Portneuf Medical Center and Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their care and support after Ellen's diagnosis.



A celebration of Ellen's life was held at the First Baptist Church of Pocatello on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the children's ministry and youth group at the First Baptist Church of Pocatello.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary