On Wednesday October 14th our loving father, Elmer W (Bill) Goodenough Sr. passed away at the age of 90.Bill was born on May 20, 1930 the youngest of four children born to Elmer and Orbie Goodenough. Bill was born and raised in Inkom, where he attended school.Bill joined the Navy and served in the Korean War.Bill married Pauline Bevins in Soda Springs they had 4 children and raised their family in Inkom and Soda Springs. Pauline passed away in 1981. Bill married Helen Ridley years later and they were divorced in 1998, but they have remained close friends.Bill worked in construction as a heavy equipment/crane operator in Soda Springs and at the INL. When he retired, he picked up golfing and skiing and loved both of the sports. He and his siblings were very close, and they enjoyed getting together as much as possible. At family gatherings they would eat plenty of good dinners, tell many stories and would always play a game of poker. They would all make each other laugh for hours.He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Orbie Goodenough, his wife Pauline Goodenough, son Jeffery Goodenough, 3 sisters and brother in-laws, Helen and George Kott, Loretta and Wallace Buffi, Mildred Christensen. Bill is survived by his children Bill (LuJean), Debie (Brent), Robert (Sue), 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Bill was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.A private graveside service will be held at a later date.