Emilio Amadeo Esquibel (Joe) passed away at home on October 28th with his wife by his side . He was the eldest child born to John Filberto and Maria Ruth Madrid Esquibel on December 16, 1930 in McPhee, Colorado.
In his early years he enjoyed varies sports, especially boxing. He wanted to play football in High School, but his father advised against it and Emilio honored his wishes.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling, golf, bowling, basketball, working in his yard and home, and in his later years Bingo.
He was 'Joe Fix It' it broke-he fixed it and he was happy to do so. He took pride in teaching the younger generations how to do things the right way.
He began working for Union Pacific Railroad in his early teens and retired as a Conductor in1991.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Esquibel. Three children from his first marriage: Christine Roberts (Steve), Susan Roper, Michael Esquibel (Pam). Four stepchildren: Kevin Williams (Kathy), David Williams, Betty Vasquez (George Davis), Kenneth Williams. Siblings: Dave Esquibel, Manuel Esquibel, Daniel Esquibel, Margaret Topp, Patricia Abeyta, Frances Garcia. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Maria Esquibel, brothers Benny Esquibel and John Esquibel, sisters Ruby Esquibel and Jenny Esquibel.
A Celebration Of Life Ceremony will be held in the Spring of 2020.
We would like to express our gratitude to the Hospice staff for their support and loving care of Emilio.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 6, 2019