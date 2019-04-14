Erna Matilda Kruse Pohlman, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born December 6, 1920 in Howard County, Nebraska to Johann "Herman" and Bertha Kruse. On October 5, 1947 she married George W. Pohlman of Grand Island, Nebraska. In April 1949 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Erna, a lifelong Lutheran, was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and had been active in Ladies Aid, The Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Dorcas Circle and other organizations. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Von and Diana Pohlman of Pocatello and a granddaughter; Tammy (Joe) Daniels of Lynnwood, Washington. She was preceeded in death by her infant daughter, Karen; husband, George; her parents; and 13 siblings.



Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy, Pocatello with the Rev Jonathan Dinger, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt View Cemetery in Pocatello. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Erna's memory to Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello. Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 14, 2019